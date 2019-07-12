Reviewing Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.78 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.