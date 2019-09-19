Reviewing Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

Both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 104.62 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Competitively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.