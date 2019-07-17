Reviewing Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)’s and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)’s results

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun Incorporated 43 0.78 N/A 1.19 42.95 HEICO Corporation 102 8.26 N/A 2.00 51.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ducommun Incorporated and HEICO Corporation. HEICO Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ducommun Incorporated is presently more affordable than HEICO Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ducommun Incorporated and HEICO Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 19.9% 10.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Ducommun Incorporated is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, HEICO Corporation’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ducommun Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, HEICO Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. HEICO Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ducommun Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ducommun Incorporated and HEICO Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 HEICO Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 8.62% for Ducommun Incorporated with consensus price target of $48. Competitively HEICO Corporation has a consensus price target of $105.6, with potential downside of -22.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ducommun Incorporated seems more appealing than HEICO Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ducommun Incorporated and HEICO Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 66.4%. Ducommun Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, 5.6% are HEICO Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ducommun Incorporated 3.43% 19.36% 24.83% 20.86% 54.95% 40.36% HEICO Corporation -0.58% 3.83% 14.05% 17.92% 40.9% 33.91%

For the past year Ducommun Incorporated has stronger performance than HEICO Corporation

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Ducommun Incorporated.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.