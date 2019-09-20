Reviewing Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)’s and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s results

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun Incorporated 44 0.78 N/A 1.19 35.51 General Dynamics Corporation 177 1.42 N/A 11.29 16.47

Demonstrates Ducommun Incorporated and General Dynamics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. General Dynamics Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun Incorporated. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ducommun Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than General Dynamics Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2% General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 26.7% 7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.78 beta indicates that Ducommun Incorporated is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ducommun Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor General Dynamics Corporation are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Ducommun Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ducommun Incorporated and General Dynamics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 General Dynamics Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Ducommun Incorporated’s upside potential is 5.36% at a $48.33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of General Dynamics Corporation is $191.75, which is potential 1.92% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ducommun Incorporated looks more robust than General Dynamics Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ducommun Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of General Dynamics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Ducommun Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05% General Dynamics Corporation -0.91% 1.86% 5.41% 8.79% -5.26% 18.27%

For the past year Ducommun Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than General Dynamics Corporation.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation beats Ducommun Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.