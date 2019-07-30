Reviewing DTE Energy Company (DTE)’s and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 124 1.71 N/A 6.36 19.75 PG&E Corporation 18 0.57 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights DTE Energy Company and PG&E Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DTE Energy Company and PG&E Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 0.00% 11.3% 3.3% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that DTE Energy Company is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. PG&E Corporation has a -0.15 beta and it is 115.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DTE Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, PG&E Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DTE Energy Company and PG&E Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 2 2 0 2.50 PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The downside potential is -3.48% for DTE Energy Company with consensus price target of $123.5. Competitively the consensus price target of PG&E Corporation is $23.6, which is potential 31.11% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PG&E Corporation looks more robust than DTE Energy Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of DTE Energy Company shares and 88.6% of PG&E Corporation shares. DTE Energy Company’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.21% of PG&E Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company 2.15% 0.98% 5.3% 6.38% 22.87% 13.94% PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96%

For the past year DTE Energy Company had bullish trend while PG&E Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors PG&E Corporation.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.