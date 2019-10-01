Reviewing DTE Energy Company (DTE)’s and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s results

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 130 4.81 181.93M 6.06 20.98 OGE Energy Corp. 44 6.30 199.42M 2.08 20.64

Table 1 highlights DTE Energy Company and OGE Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OGE Energy Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than DTE Energy Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. DTE Energy Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than OGE Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 139,720,451.58% 10.7% 3.1% OGE Energy Corp. 457,595,227.17% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that DTE Energy Company is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OGE Energy Corp. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DTE Energy Company is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, OGE Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. DTE Energy Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

DTE Energy Company and OGE Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25 OGE Energy Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

$133 is DTE Energy Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.03%. Meanwhile, OGE Energy Corp.’s consensus target price is $44.25, while its potential downside is -2.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that DTE Energy Company looks more robust than OGE Energy Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74% of DTE Energy Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of OGE Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. DTE Energy Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24% OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59%

For the past year DTE Energy Company’s stock price has bigger growth than OGE Energy Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors DTE Energy Company beats OGE Energy Corp.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.