Reviewing DTE Energy Company (DTE)’s and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s results

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 127 1.77 N/A 6.06 20.98 Evergy Inc. 60 2.98 N/A 2.34 25.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Evergy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DTE Energy Company. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. DTE Energy Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Evergy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1% Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.26 beta indicates that DTE Energy Company is 74.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Evergy Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

DTE Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Evergy Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. DTE Energy Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evergy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for DTE Energy Company and Evergy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25 Evergy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

DTE Energy Company’s upside potential is 0.54% at a $133 average target price. Evergy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a -1.53% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that DTE Energy Company appears more favorable than Evergy Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DTE Energy Company and Evergy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 87.6%. DTE Energy Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Evergy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year DTE Energy Company was more bullish than Evergy Inc.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats Evergy Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.