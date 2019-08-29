Reviewing DTE Energy Company (DTE)’s and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)’s results

Since DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 126 1.74 N/A 6.06 20.98 Black Hills Corporation 75 2.68 N/A 4.00 19.77

Table 1 demonstrates DTE Energy Company and Black Hills Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Hills Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DTE Energy Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. DTE Energy Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DTE Energy Company and Black Hills Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1% Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

DTE Energy Company has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Black Hills Corporation’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DTE Energy Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Black Hills Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Black Hills Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DTE Energy Company and Black Hills Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

DTE Energy Company has a 1.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $131.4. On the other hand, Black Hills Corporation’s potential downside is -3.82% and its consensus target price is $74. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that DTE Energy Company seems more appealing than Black Hills Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of DTE Energy Company shares and 88.9% of Black Hills Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of DTE Energy Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24% Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08%

For the past year DTE Energy Company has weaker performance than Black Hills Corporation

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Black Hills Corporation.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.