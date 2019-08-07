Reviewing DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV)’s and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s results

As Electric Utilities businesses, DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54

Demonstrates DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Pampa Energia S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Pampa Energia S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.7%. Comparatively, 38% are Pampa Energia S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT was more bullish than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pampa Energia S.A. beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.