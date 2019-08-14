Reviewing DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

This is a contrast between DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Entergy Corporation 97 1.97 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 demonstrates DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Entergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Analyst Ratings

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Entergy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Entergy Corporation has an average price target of $106, with potential downside of -1.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares and 90.6% of Entergy Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Entergy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT has weaker performance than Entergy Corporation

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT on 9 of the 9 factors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.