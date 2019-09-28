Reviewing DSP Group Inc. (DSPG)’s and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s results

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group Inc. 14 7.16 20.94M -0.06 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 25 8.11 637.07M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DSP Group Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DSP Group Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group Inc. 147,985,865.72% -0.9% -0.7% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 2,575,060,630.56% -4.8% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DSP Group Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. DSP Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

DSP Group Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 3 7 2.70

Meanwhile, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s consensus target price is $26.7, while its potential upside is 7.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73% of DSP Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.82% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are DSP Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DSP Group Inc. 0.75% 13.92% 12.65% 29.48% 31.59% 43.93% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.35% 8.2% 6.4% 42.95% 23.63% 62.2%

For the past year DSP Group Inc. has weaker performance than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors DSP Group Inc.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.