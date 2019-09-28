Reviewing DryShips Inc. (DRYS)’s and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s results

Both DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DryShips Inc. 5 0.00 14.46M 0.23 16.94 Castor Maritime Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DryShips Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DryShips Inc. 293,306,288.03% 0% 0% Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of DryShips Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 83.35% are DryShips Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Castor Maritime Inc. has 66.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33% Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82%

For the past year DryShips Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Castor Maritime Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors DryShips Inc. beats Castor Maritime Inc.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.