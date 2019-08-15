Reviewing DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -8.23 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 140 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DropCar Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DropCar Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

DropCar Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.86. Tableau Software Inc.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. Its rival Tableau Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tableau Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DropCar Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $154.33, while its potential downside is -8.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DropCar Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 98.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Tableau Software Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.