Reviewing DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s results

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.81 N/A -12.05 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 18 2.02 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DropCar Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. DropCar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SecureWorks Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DropCar Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 81.7%. 21.43% are DropCar Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74%

For the past year DropCar Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SecureWorks Corp. beats DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.