Reviewing DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s results

As Application Software businesses, DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.69 N/A -8.23 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 174 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DropCar Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DropCar Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year DropCar Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than China Index Holdings Limited.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats DropCar Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.