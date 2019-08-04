Reviewing DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Both DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -8.23 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights DropCar Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DropCar Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Volatility & Risk

DropCar Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. Its rival BSQUARE Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. DropCar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BSQUARE Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DropCar Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 31% respectively. 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year DropCar Inc. was more bearish than BSQUARE Corporation.

Summary

DropCar Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.