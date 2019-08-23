Reviewing DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.67 N/A -8.23 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 37 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DropCar Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Arco Platform Limited’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.7. Arco Platform Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DropCar Inc. and Arco Platform Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Arco Platform Limited has a consensus price target of $46, with potential downside of -6.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.