Reviewing DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s results

As Application Software companies, DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.74 N/A -8.23 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 194 12.35 N/A 4.90 41.50

In table 1 we can see DropCar Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

DropCar Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. DropCar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DropCar Inc. and ANSYS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, ANSYS Inc.’s potential downside is -0.51% and its consensus target price is $205.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DropCar Inc. and ANSYS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 97.9%. 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of ANSYS Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while ANSYS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.