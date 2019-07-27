Reviewing Dropbox Inc. (DBX)’s and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s results

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 24 6.93 N/A -1.23 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dropbox Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, OneSpan Inc. has 2.5 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox Inc. and OneSpan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Dropbox Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 33.98%. OneSpan Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 average target price and a 31.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dropbox Inc. looks more robust than OneSpan Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.5% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 16.5% are OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43%

For the past year Dropbox Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc. beats OneSpan Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.