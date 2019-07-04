Reviewing Dropbox Inc. (DBX)’s and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.06 N/A -1.23 0.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.82 N/A 1.78 4.77

In table 1 we can see Dropbox Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dropbox Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. Its rival Immersion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dropbox Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox Inc. has a 31.58% upside potential and an average price target of $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares and 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Immersion Corporation beats Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.