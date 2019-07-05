Reviewing Dropbox Inc. (DBX)’s and Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.06 N/A -1.23 0.00 Determine Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dropbox Inc. and Determine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dropbox Inc. and Determine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32%

Liquidity

Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Determine Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Dropbox Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Determine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dropbox Inc. and Determine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Determine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.58% for Dropbox Inc. with average price target of $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of Determine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Determine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance while Determine Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats Determine Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.