Reviewing Dropbox Inc. (DBX)’s and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.05 N/A -1.23 0.00 Avalara Inc. 53 17.08 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dropbox Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Avalara Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and Avalara Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dropbox Inc. has a 31.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33. Meanwhile, Avalara Inc.’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential downside is -21.75%. Based on the data shown earlier, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dropbox Inc. and Avalara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 78.5%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Dropbox Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has weaker performance than Avalara Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avalara Inc. beats Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.