Reviewing Dropbox Inc. (DBX)’s and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)’s results

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.04 N/A -1.23 0.00 Amber Road Inc. 10 4.31 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Dropbox Inc. and Amber Road Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Amber Road Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amber Road Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and Amber Road Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.95% for Dropbox Inc. with average price target of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dropbox Inc. and Amber Road Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 81.4%. Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 9% are Amber Road Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year Dropbox Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amber Road Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.