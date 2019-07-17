Reviewing Drive Shack Inc. (DS)’s and Its Competitors results

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Drive Shack Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Drive Shack Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.30% -9.30% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Drive Shack Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Drive Shack Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

Drive Shack Inc. currently has an average target price of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 44.68%. The potential upside of the competitors is 18.98%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Drive Shack Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Drive Shack Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. has stronger performance than Drive Shack Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Drive Shack Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc.’s competitors have 3.10 and 3.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Drive Shack Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Drive Shack Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Drive Shack Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc.’s competitors are 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.