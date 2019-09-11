Reviewing Drive Shack Inc. (DS)’s and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s results

We are comparing Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.15 N/A -0.64 0.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.22 N/A 0.31 55.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Drive Shack Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Drive Shack Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. In other hand, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Drive Shack Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Drive Shack Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 50.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares and 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. Drive Shack Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. has stronger performance than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.