Reviewing Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s results

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 43 4.42 N/A -2.60 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.17 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dril-Quip Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Dril-Quip Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, USA Compression Partners LP’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. are 10 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor USA Compression Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Dril-Quip Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -7.29% for Dril-Quip Inc. with consensus price target of $44. USA Compression Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $18.6 consensus price target and a 20.78% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that USA Compression Partners LP seems more appealing than Dril-Quip Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dril-Quip Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.8% respectively. Dril-Quip Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. has stronger performance than USA Compression Partners LP

Summary

USA Compression Partners LP beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.