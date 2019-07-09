Reviewing Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES)’s results

Both Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 41 4.36 N/A -2.60 0.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dril-Quip Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -4.2%

Liquidity

11.9 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. Its rival Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Dril-Quip Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dril-Quip Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Dril-Quip Inc.’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential downside is -4.72%. Competitively the consensus price target of Quintana Energy Services Inc. is $6.25, which is potential 263.37% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Quintana Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Dril-Quip Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dril-Quip Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dril-Quip Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92% Quintana Energy Services Inc. -24.27% -22.53% -33.13% -47.91% -62.22% -2.6%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. has 43.92% stronger performance while Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -2.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dril-Quip Inc. beats Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.