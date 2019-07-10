Reviewing Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 41 4.40 N/A -2.60 0.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -4.30 0.00

Demonstrates Dril-Quip Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. are 11.9 and 9.2. Competitively, Key Energy Services Inc. has 1.5 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dril-Quip Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Dril-Quip Inc.’s average target price is $44, while its potential downside is -5.46%. Competitively the average target price of Key Energy Services Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 45.86% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Key Energy Services Inc. seems more appealing than Dril-Quip Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dril-Quip Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Key Energy Services Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92% Key Energy Services Inc. -12.88% -6.74% 62.24% -62.14% -81.05% 53.62%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. was less bullish than Key Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dril-Quip Inc. beats Key Energy Services Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.