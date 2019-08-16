Reviewing Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dril-Quip Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dril-Quip Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8.00% -7.40% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dril-Quip Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

With average target price of $44, Dril-Quip Inc. has a potential downside of -5.32%. The peers have a potential upside of 50.11%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Dril-Quip Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dril-Quip Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dril-Quip Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Dril-Quip Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s peers are 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Dril-Quip Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.