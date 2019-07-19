Reviewing Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s results

This is a contrast between Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 42 4.41 N/A -2.60 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.37 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dril-Quip Inc. and CSI Compressco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dril-Quip Inc. and CSI Compressco LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dril-Quip Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. In other hand, CSI Compressco LP has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSI Compressco LP are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Dril-Quip Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and CSI Compressco LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00

Dril-Quip Inc.’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential downside is -4.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares and 34.9% of CSI Compressco LP shares. 0.8% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92% CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CSI Compressco LP.

Summary

Dril-Quip Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CSI Compressco LP.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.