Reviewing Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s results

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 50 -8.48 35.82M -2.60 0.00 Archrock Inc. 10 -1.15 101.01M 0.34 32.11

Table 1 demonstrates Dril-Quip Inc. and Archrock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 72,188,633.62% -8% -7.4% Archrock Inc. 1,029,663,608.56% 5.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Dril-Quip Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. Archrock Inc.’s 180.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. are 10 and 7.7. Competitively, Archrock Inc. has 1.4 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Archrock Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dril-Quip Inc. and Archrock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dril-Quip Inc. has an average target price of $51, and a 6.12% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Archrock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dril-Quip Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Archrock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Archrock Inc.

Summary

Archrock Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.