Reviewing Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.55
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 30.23% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.