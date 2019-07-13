Reviewing Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.55 N/A -0.06 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 30.23% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.