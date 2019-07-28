Reviewing Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

Both Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 46 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Noah Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 56.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.