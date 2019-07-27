Reviewing Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

We are contrasting Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.14 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.