Reviewing Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

We are contrasting Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.14
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
