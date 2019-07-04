Reviewing Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|23
|5.16
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Ares Management Corporation has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential downside of -6.52%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.35% and 65.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.