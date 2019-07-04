Reviewing Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 23 5.16 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential downside of -6.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.35% and 65.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.