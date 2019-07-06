Reviewing DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)’s and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s results

Both DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.49 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights DRDGOLD Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DRDGOLD Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD Limited is 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its -1.26 beta. IAMGOLD Corporation on the other hand, has -0.27 beta which makes it 127.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DRDGOLD Limited is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival IAMGOLD Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. IAMGOLD Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DRDGOLD Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DRDGOLD Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 0 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

IAMGOLD Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 79.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of DRDGOLD Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are IAMGOLD Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited -8.67% -4.28% -16.74% -21.15% -28.69% -13.94% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.42% -26.46% -29.91% -23.64% -61.01% -35.05%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than IAMGOLD Corporation.

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors DRDGOLD Limited.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.