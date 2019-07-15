Reviewing Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.32 N/A 0.02 76.47 Synchrony Financial 32 2.95 N/A 4.47 7.79

Demonstrates Dragon Victory International Limited and Synchrony Financial earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Synchrony Financial is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International Limited. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dragon Victory International Limited is presently more expensive than Synchrony Financial, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dragon Victory International Limited and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 22.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dragon Victory International Limited and Synchrony Financial can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Synchrony Financial’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential upside is 5.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Synchrony Financial are owned by institutional investors. About 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Synchrony Financial’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited -7.14% -11.56% -4.41% -34.31% -66.58% -0.01% Synchrony Financial 3.08% 5.8% 13.29% 26.21% 2.71% 48.59%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend while Synchrony Financial had bullish trend.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Dragon Victory International Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.