Reviewing Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s results

Both Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 3.55 N/A 0.05 24.00 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 0.39 13.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dragon Victory International Limited and Security National Financial Corporation. Security National Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Dragon Victory International Limited. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Dragon Victory International Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Security National Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dragon Victory International Limited and Security National Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.35% and 22.8%. About 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend while Security National Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Dragon Victory International Limited.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.