Reviewing Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)’s results

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 4.87 N/A 0.05 24.00 PPDAI Group Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06

Table 1 highlights Dragon Victory International Limited and PPDAI Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PPDAI Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Dragon Victory International Limited. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Dragon Victory International Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PPDAI Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dragon Victory International Limited and PPDAI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.35% and 17.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.93% are PPDAI Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend while PPDAI Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Dragon Victory International Limited.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.