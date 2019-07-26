Reviewing Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.42 N/A 0.02 76.47 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.77 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dragon Victory International Limited and Medallion Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dragon Victory International Limited and Medallion Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -11.8% -2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Dragon Victory International Limited and Medallion Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Medallion Financial Corp.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 113.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dragon Victory International Limited and Medallion Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 20.5%. Dragon Victory International Limited’s share held by insiders are 73.98%. Competitively, Medallion Financial Corp. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited -7.14% -11.56% -4.41% -34.31% -66.58% -0.01% Medallion Financial Corp. -2.77% 4.99% 30.21% 4.69% 85.18% 57.14%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend while Medallion Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dragon Victory International Limited beats Medallion Financial Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.