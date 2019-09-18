Reviewing Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Credit Services company, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dragon Victory International Limited has 0.35% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dragon Victory International Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Dragon Victory International Limited and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited N/A 1 24.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Dragon Victory International Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dragon Victory International Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dragon Victory International Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited has -16.93% weaker performance while Dragon Victory International Limited’s competitors have 34.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Dragon Victory International Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Dragon Victory International Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. Dragon Victory International Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dragon Victory International Limited.

Dividends

Dragon Victory International Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Dragon Victory International Limited’s competitors beat Dragon Victory International Limited.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.