Reviewing Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s results

As Credit Services companies, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 4.88 N/A 0.05 24.00 Bat Group Inc. 1 2.24 N/A -0.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dragon Victory International Limited and Bat Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dragon Victory International Limited and Bat Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.35% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares and 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Bat Group Inc.

Summary

Dragon Victory International Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bat Group Inc.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.