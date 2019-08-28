Reviewing Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY)’s and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT). The two are both Drug Manufacturers – Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 38 0.00 N/A 1.64 22.47 Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.08

In table 1 we can see Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Summit Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Therapeutics plc has lower revenue and earnings than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Summit Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 14% 8.2% Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Summit Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 11.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $39.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Summit Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.7% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36% Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has -2.36% weaker performance while Summit Therapeutics plc has 14.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats Summit Therapeutics plc on 10 of the 10 factors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.