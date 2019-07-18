Reviewing Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY)’s and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 39 0.00 N/A 1.53 26.29 Harrow Health Inc. 6 4.34 N/A 0.40 14.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Harrow Health Inc. Harrow Health Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Harrow Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.6% Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a beta of 0.14 and its 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Harrow Health Inc. has a 0.04 beta and it is 96.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited. Its rival Harrow Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. Harrow Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Harrow Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Harrow Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$39 is Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Harrow Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 27.7% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Harrow Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -3.64% -0.35% 7.51% 20.85% 33.52% 6.71% Harrow Health Inc. 25.71% 36.19% -7.14% 31.8% 154.22% 0.53%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has stronger performance than Harrow Health Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats Harrow Health Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.