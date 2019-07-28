Reviewing DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)’s and Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL)’s results

DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -11.33 0.00 Maxwell Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DPW Holdings Inc. and Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.7% -66.5% Maxwell Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

DPW Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Maxwell Technologies Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DPW Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DPW Holdings Inc. and Maxwell Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 78.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -4.11% -34.64% -90.6% -96.95% -98.99% -91.46% Maxwell Technologies Inc. -2.61% 3.7% -4.88% 61.73% -17.19% 116.43%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. has -91.46% weaker performance while Maxwell Technologies Inc. has 116.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Maxwell Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultra-capacitor cells, and multi-cell packs and modules, which provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in various industries, including bus, rail, and truck in transportation; grid energy storage; and renewable wind energy solutions. It also provides lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets where energy density and weight are differentiating factors. In addition, the company offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, and electric voltage transformers that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and original equipment manufacturers for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.