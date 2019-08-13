Reviewing DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)’s and Its Peers results

DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DPW Holdings Inc. has 4.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DPW Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.60% -62.60% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares DPW Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for DPW Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 76.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DPW Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while DPW Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DPW Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, DPW Holdings Inc.’s peers have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. DPW Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.29 shows that DPW Holdings Inc. is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, DPW Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

DPW Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DPW Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.