Reviewing DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP)’s and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s results

DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Chemicals – Major Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DowDuPont Inc. 76 0.82 N/A 1.38 21.78 Univar Inc. 22 0.41 N/A 1.30 16.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DowDuPont Inc. and Univar Inc. Univar Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to DowDuPont Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. DowDuPont Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Univar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DowDuPont Inc. and Univar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DowDuPont Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7% Univar Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DowDuPont Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Univar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. DowDuPont Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Univar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DowDuPont Inc. and Univar Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DowDuPont Inc. 0 5 3 2.38 Univar Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

DowDuPont Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.08% and an $45.5 consensus price target. Univar Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 32.26% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, DowDuPont Inc. is looking more favorable than Univar Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DowDuPont Inc. and Univar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 94%. About 0.1% of DowDuPont Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Univar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DowDuPont Inc. -4.99% -22.62% -15.75% -23.7% -33.7% -16.28% Univar Inc. 3.8% -0.58% -4.32% -3.06% -18.18% 24.86%

For the past year DowDuPont Inc. has -16.28% weaker performance while Univar Inc. has 24.86% stronger performance.

Summary

DowDuPont Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Univar Inc.

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. Its Agriculture division provides seed solutions for alfalfa, canola, cereals, corn, cotton, rice, silage inoculants, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat; and crop protection solutions, such as cereals herbicides, corn and soybean herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, pasture and land management, seed-applied technologies, specialty crop herbicides, structural pest management, and turf and ornamental pest management. This division also offers biotech traits, seed-applied technologies, and digital agriculture products. The companyÂ’s Materials Science division offers products for flexible multi-layer packaging; solutions for body structure, exterior, interior, and under-the hood applications; OEM glass bonding, aftermarket glass bonding, and brake fluids; rubber-to-metal bonding and polyurethane systems; and light weighting platforms. This division also provides acrylic chain technologies; extruded polystyrene foam insulation and cellulosic-based construction chemical additives; one-component foams; enabling materials for consumer and industrial electronics; formulations and ingredients for beauty and personal care, and household care markets; and cellulosic and other technologies for medicines and healthier foods. Its Specialty Products division offers electronic technologies for semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, photovoltaic, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries; protection solutions; bio-based ingredients for nutrition and health; industrial bioscience products; and sustainable solutions. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.