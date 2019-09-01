Reviewing Dow Inc. (DOW)’s and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM). The two are both Chemicals – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. 50 0.68 N/A 4.95 9.78 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 34 3.01 N/A 1.55 19.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dow Inc. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Dow Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Dow Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 5.7% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 9.5%

Liquidity

Dow Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dow Inc. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 1 3 0 2.75

Dow Inc.’s upside potential is 28.34% at a $54.71 average price target. On the other hand, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s potential upside is 43.06% and its average price target is $35.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. seems more appealing than Dow Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Dow Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Dow Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. -3.31% -3.47% -16.08% -30.04% -36.74% -23%

For the past year Dow Inc. has stronger performance than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. beats Dow Inc.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications, such as electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives; supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as for cathodes for batteries; and sells lithium chloride solutions. Its lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Further, it provides potassium chloride, a commodity fertilizer; potassium sulfate, a specialty fertilizer; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, QPotassiumChloride, QBoricAcid, and Ultrasol brands, as well as sells other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors worldwide. Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.