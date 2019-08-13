Reviewing Dow Inc. (DOW)’s and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s results

Both Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) compete on a level playing field in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. 51 0.73 N/A 4.95 9.78 Minerals Technologies Inc. 57 0.95 N/A 4.62 11.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dow Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc. Minerals Technologies Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Dow Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dow Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Minerals Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 5.7% Minerals Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Minerals Technologies Inc. has 2.3 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerals Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dow Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Minerals Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$54.71 is Dow Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 19.74%. Minerals Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a 32.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerals Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Dow Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dow Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 96.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Dow Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73% Minerals Technologies Inc. -1.75% -1.24% -10.65% -7.31% -28.95% 3.72%

For the past year Dow Inc. has -2.73% weaker performance while Minerals Technologies Inc. has 3.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerals Technologies Inc. beats Dow Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The companyÂ’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals and other products. Its Construction Technologies segment provides environmental products comprising bentonite and polymer lining technologies, as well as specialized technologies to mitigate vapor intrusion. This segment also provides various active and passive products for waterproofing of underground structures, commercial building envelopes, and tunnels, as well as drilling products. It serves construction project customers. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides offshore water treatment/filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.