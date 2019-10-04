Reviewing Dow Inc. (DOW)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dow Inc. has 30.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Dow Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Dow Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 1,647,857,935.63% 16.70% 5.70% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dow Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. 742.36M 45 9.78 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Dow Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dow Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Dow Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 3.30 2.57

With average price target of $54.38, Dow Inc. has a potential upside of 20.02%. The competitors have a potential upside of 46.01%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Dow Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dow Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Dow Inc. had bearish trend while Dow Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Dow Inc.’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dow Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Dividends

Dow Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dow Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.